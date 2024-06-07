DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Malcolm Bruce

Hot Box
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Malcolm has worked with some of the biggest names in music. He’s currently promoting ‘Heavenly Cream’, a record he made at Abbey Road in honour of his legendary father Jack Bruce with Ginger Baker, Pete Brown, Joe Bonamassa, Bernie Marsden, Paul Rodgers, D...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Black Frog.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.