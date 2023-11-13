Top track

Apology Of Genius 001: Middleman, Votaries, Turtle Boulevard

The George Tavern
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5

About

Waxing inimitable quality and loosely trailing the spectre of Jeffrey Lee Pierce, Middleman exude a kind of sonic delight only possible to be honed under certain conditions. They ride high from a recent tour with Island Of Love and countless accolades to b Read more

Presented by Apology Of Genius

Lineup

Middleman, Votaries

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

