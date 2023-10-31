Top track

Freaky Cirkus Halloween Party

Les Étoiles
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:55 pm
PartyParis
From €12.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FREAKY CIRKUS - Edition spéciale Halloween

CIRKUS, c'est la fête déjantée comme il y en avait tant dans les 80’s. Un savant mélange entre le "Clubbing" actuel et le "Cabaret Parisien" d'autrefois pour cette édition spéciale totalement Freaky !

Présenté par Les Etoiles.

Venue

Les Étoiles

61 Rue du Château d'Eau, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:55 pm

