Top track

David Lindmer - Altered State (feat. Ela Ira)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Koncept x Safra x Reunite w/ David Lidnmer (Afterlife, Upperground, Running Clouds)

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

David Lindmer - Altered State (feat. Ela Ira)
Got a code?

About

We are excited to partner with our dear friends Safra and ReUnite to bring another Afterlife artist to Los Angeles.

Get ready to embark on a 7-hour sonic odyssey featuring David Lindmer (Afterlife, Upperground, Running Clouds) complemented by Koncept's cu Read more

Presented by Koncept
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

David Lindmer

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.