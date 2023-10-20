Top track

Tears For Later

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Garden of E presents Don Diablo

E1
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tears For Later
Got a code?

Event information

Regarded as one of the founding fathers of the future house movement, Don Diablo is a master of sonic cinematics. The build-and-drop formula that is now prevalent in most every mainstream club was popularised by the 2010’s school of larger-than-life produc Read more

Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

Don Diablo

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.