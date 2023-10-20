DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Regarded as one of the founding fathers of the future house movement, Don Diablo is a master of sonic cinematics. The build-and-drop formula that is now prevalent in most every mainstream club was popularised by the 2010’s school of larger-than-life produc
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.