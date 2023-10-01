DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Under LA Presents SUNDAY FUNDAY : DENNY (UK)

Heartbeat
Sun, 1 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Under LA Presents DENNY (uk)

PLUS

J.Torres

Leisan

Alex Elena

Diego b2b 7one9

21+ only with ID

GOOD VIBES ONLY. NO CREEPS

#YOUKNOWTHEVIBES

This is an 21+ event

Presented by UNDER LA & Heartbeat.

Lineup

2
DENNY, J Torres, Leisan and 2 more

Venue

Heartbeat

1325 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

