Corpsing x Past The Fall x Tigguo Cobauc

Hot Box
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ignition returns to Hot Box for our regular Metal night. This evening features Corpsing, Past The Fall and Tigguo Cobauc

Corpsing are an extreme metal band formed in 2000 by brothers Giuseppe and Mick Cutispoto. Their debut album "Watching The Thinker' wa Read more

Impious Spirit
Corpsing, Past the Fall, Tigguo Cobauc

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

