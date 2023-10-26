DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slew

Bermondsey Social Club
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A fierce British voice, Slew was born in West London and spent his formative years in various parts of the capital where he began making music after seeing his cousin spitting on Grime. Someone who never quite fitted in, he later moved to Hertfordshire

Presented by Amigas.

Lineup

Venue

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
120 capacity

