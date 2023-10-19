DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bad Betty Live is launching in Nottingham, showcasing the very best in live poetry and music. The evening event will follow a poetry masterclass from more info coming soon.
Award-winning publishing house Bad Betty Press brings you a dynamic night of poetr
