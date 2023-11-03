Top track

Replica

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cory Hanson w/ Slowhand at Different Wrld

DIFFERENT WRLD
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Replica
Got a code?

About

Cory Hanson’s third solo LP, Western Cum is a high-stepping, hard-dancing, first love/heartbreak, tonight’s-the-night, future nostalgia kind of good time. It follows unpredictably upon 2021’s luminescent Pale Horse Rider, upping the heat to molten levels, Read more

Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

Cory Hanson

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.