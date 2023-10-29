DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chris Head's Stand-up Course Showcase

The Camden Head
Sun, 29 Oct, 3:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come and see the latest graduates from Chris Head's Writing Stand-up Comedy Course. A hilarious and uplifting show.

"Everyone managed to craft five minutes of comedy delivered with surprising confidence and pizazz on the night. The performances I saw were

Presented by Angel Comedy.

The Camden Head

2 Camden Walk, London N1 8DY, UK
Doors open2:30 pm

