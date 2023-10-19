Top track

Dirty Underground

Peckham Audio
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pink knight productions presents “ Dirty underground “

The first in a regular series of alt rock nights ! Bringing the finest of Londons Underground and emerging Alt rock artists to the spotlight ! Our first headline Act is rising star Tally Spear . Come Read more

Presented by Peckham Audio.

Lineup

Tally Spear

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

