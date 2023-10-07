DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dorothy's Paradise

Hodler Gallery
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyMiami
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Welcome to Dorothy's Paradise

This is a 21+ event

Presented by PACHI.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Hodler Gallery

257 NW 24th St, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

