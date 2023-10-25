Top track

Guava 'Out of Nowhere' Launch and London Live

The Victoria
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is partnering with Guava to bring you his London live debut and the launch of his upcoming LP 'Out of Nowhere' at the Victoria Dalston on Wednesday 25th October.

Guava -Bradley Hutchings, Guava, is a British producer, composer, multi-instrument p Read more

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Malena Zavala, Guava

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

