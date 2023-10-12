DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Exhumed Films 24 Hour Horror-Thon Pre-show

PhilaMOCA
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Exhumed Films and PhilaMOCA for a double feature warm up to the annual 24 Hour Horror-thon!

Two films, both on film, neither will be announced ahead of time, but both will be well worth your time!

This is a 17+ event

Presented by Exhumed Films
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

