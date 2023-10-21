DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
211 en Accord avec MC*5 présentent :
45 X 45 Paris Edition
DJ KOCO (HIP HOP - 45t / Jpon)
DJ QBERT (HIP HOP - Scratch / USA)
BEN* (HIP HOP - Yasiin Bey Tour DJ / ALL)
OLI G (HIP HOP - Val d’or Prod / FR)
Pour les 50 ans du HIP HOP, Le 211 et MC*5
