45 X 45 Paris Edition

211
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
211 en Accord avec MC*5 présentent :

45 X 45 Paris Edition

DJ KOCO (HIP HOP - 45t / Jpon)

DJ QBERT (HIP HOP - Scratch / USA)

BEN* (HIP HOP - Yasiin Bey Tour DJ / ALL)

OLI G (HIP HOP - Val d’or Prod / FR)

Pour les 50 ans du HIP HOP, Le 211 et MC*5 Read more

Présenté par le 211 et MC*5

Lineup

1
DJ Koco, DJ QBert, Ben* and 1 more

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

