Ethan P. Flynn - Album Launch In-Store

Truck Oxford
Sun, 8 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsOxford
About

We are very pleased to welcome rising talent Ethan P. Flynn to our little stage for an intimate in-store performance to celebrate his debut album ' Abandon All Hope'.

Flynn has previously collaborated with such luminaries as David Byrne, FKA Twigs and Joc Read more

Presented by Truck.

Lineup

Ethan P. Flynn

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm

