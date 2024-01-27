Top track

Jaguar Skills - DJ Fresh InstraMental Minimix

Jaguar Skills' Wedding Crashers

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50

Event information

We have invited the part man, part mystery, ALL pop cultural encyclopedia - Jaguar Skills, for a journey through the 80s and 90s top hits!

He's the type of DJ who won’t just identify a sample, he’ll source the recording date, studio, musicians, and engine Read more

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Jaguar Skills

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

