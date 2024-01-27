Top track

Jaguar Skills - DJ Fresh InstraMental Minimix

90's Hip Hop Timebomb

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50

About

We have invited Jaguar Skills and Jerome Hill for a 90's Hip-hop Time Bomb night to kick off 2024 with a journey through the 90s and 00s top hits!

Jerome Hill, a cultural icon in the techno music scene. Hill, hailing from the UK, is a living legend with a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jaguar Skills, Jerome Hill

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

