DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We have invited Jaguar Skills and Jerome Hill for a 90's Hip-hop Time Bomb night to kick off 2024 with a journey through the 90s and 00s top hits!
Jerome Hill, a cultural icon in the techno music scene. Hill, hailing from the UK, is a living legend with a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.