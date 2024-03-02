Top track

Lez Zeppelin - Immigrant Song

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sugar Mountain - A Tribute to the Music of Neil Young

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $27.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lez Zeppelin - Immigrant Song
Got a code?

About

Advanced Tickets: $20 (+tax/fees) Standing Room Only | $30 (+tax/fees) Vip Reserved Seating + Appertizer Buffet included!

Day of Show: $35 (+tax/fees)

Doors: 7:00pm

Show: 8:00pm

Sugar Mountain brings together an ensemble of veteran musicians from the N Read more

Presented by Ember Music Hall

Lineup

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.