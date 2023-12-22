Top track

Mishima | Concert de Nadal 2023

SALA APOLO
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22.50

About

Consolidat ja al conjunt del país, el Concert de Nadal de Mishima retorna al seu clàssic santuari: la sala Apolo de Barcelona. Amb el seu darrer àlbum, L’aigua clara (TRIS, 2022), unànimement reconegut com un dels cims de la seva carrera, David Carabén (ve Read more

Organizado por Fina Estampa.

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

