Mandy, Indiana Afterparty

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Mandy, Indiana celebrate their sold-out headline show at Corsica Studios with an afterparty at The Shacklewell Arms.

FREE ENTRY

This is an 18+ event

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Mandy, Indiana

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

