DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our House is family and we are happy to extend an invitation to you to Join our House Music Family as we welcome back Anané and Louie Vega from their summer Ibiza residency! The Ritual will be making its debut at H0lo on Friday October 13 with an upclose a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.