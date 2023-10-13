Top track

The Ritual With Anané & Louie Vega - The Welcome Home Party

H0l0
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Our House is family and we are happy to extend an invitation to you to Join our House Music Family as we welcome back Anané and Louie Vega from their summer Ibiza residency! The Ritual will be making its debut at H0lo on Friday October 13 with an upclose a Read more

Presented by Nervous Records & Dance.Here.Now

Lineup

Anané, Louie Vega

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

