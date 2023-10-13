Top track

Macera Viernes X La Isla

Macera Club
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Viernes en MACERA

OMAR dj en la planta alta soltando hits para todos los publicos.

DOWNSTAIRS:

LA ISLA SHOWCASE

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Macera Club.

Venue

Macera Club

C. de Ventura de la Vega, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

