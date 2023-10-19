Top track

Moses Boyd

Teatro San Babila
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
About

Per Moses Boyd è già stato un viaggio straordinario. Batterista, produttore, compositore e ex resident della bbc 1xtra, pluripremiato, fieramente indipendente e forte di una vasta gamma di influenze ed esperienze, è pronto per spiccare il volo portandoci c Read more

Presentato da Associazione Jazzmi.

Lineup

Moses Boyd, Addict Ameba

Venue

Teatro San Babila

Corso Venezia 2, 20121 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

