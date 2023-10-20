DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giardino Dei Visionari all'Ex Deposito Aerei

Gate Milano
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il 20 ottobre Giardino Dei Visionari trasforma un deposito di aeroplani in un tempio sonoro. Preparati a varcare la soglia di un mondo in cui i confini tra realtà e sogno si sfumano. 6 ore di musica elettronica, rituali, tarocchi, make-up e tanto altro. La Read more

Presentato da Giardino dei Visionari
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Selva Arterial, SINAI, Sole Dosi and 2 more

Venue

Gate Milano

Via Valtellina, 21, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.