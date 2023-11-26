DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BEYonDOOM un Hommage à MF DOOM par Yasiin Bey - Première Mondiale
À Paris, Dimanche 26 Novembre , sur la scène du Trianon Yasiin Bey rend hommage à l'un des ses MC préféré "MF DOOM ».
Pour un show entièrement dédié au rappeur décédé le 31 Octobre 2020. Y
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.