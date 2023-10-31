Top track

ANNA & Miss Kittin - Forever Ravers

Ritual Halloween Ball

Club79
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
From €21.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready for the most iconic Halloween event in Italy.

This is a unique party where we will confirm once again our unstoppable dedication to free self-expression while respecting free self-expression of others.

The venue is called Club 79, once well kno

Venue

Club79

Via Pietro Micca 7, 00185 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

