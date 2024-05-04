DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pastel

Band on the Wall
Sat, 4 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Price includes a 75p venue restoration levy.

This is a 10+ event (under 16’s accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+)

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Pastel

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

