Top track

Kasra V - Voice Note To Self

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OS x Radiant: Byron Yeates, Jennifer Loveless +++

Venue MOT Unit 18
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kasra V - Voice Note To Self
Got a code?

About

Radiant Records x Origins

_____________________

important ticket information

🍊 ticket time requirements must be adhered to.

🍊 late arrivals will have to pay a surcharge at the door for entry.

🍊 this is not guaranteed and subject Read more

Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
Byron Yeates, Angel D’Lite, Angel D'Lite and 3 more

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.