Blu·e Velvet #24 - Monster House

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HitsuBlu invite ses sœurcières préféré·e·s pour invoquer les créatures de la nuit qui te feront frissonner. Lula Strega, Minuit DiVinyle et Sheinara Tanjabi apparaissent sur la scène du Charolais le 13 octobre pour une Blu·e Velvet envoutante, sensuelle et Read more

Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

