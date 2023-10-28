DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PREMIÈRE! OPENING TECHNO WINTER! TETRAHEDRON

Legend Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:59 pm
GigsMilano
€12.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TETRAHEDRON

Underground Techno Experience,

per inaugurare la stagione in un locale atrofico come il LEGEND Club, grazie al potente Sound System dBTechnologies

presenta:

DEBORAH FORTI!

______________

PROGRAMMA:

Start 00:30 Stop 05:00

00: Read more

Presentato da Legend Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.