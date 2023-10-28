DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TETRAHEDRON
Underground Techno Experience,
per inaugurare la stagione in un locale atrofico come il LEGEND Club, grazie al potente Sound System dBTechnologies
presenta:
DEBORAH FORTI!
______________
PROGRAMMA:
Start 00:30 Stop 05:00
00:
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.