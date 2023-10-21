Top track

CID & Westend - Let Me Take You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nite Rinse & 128 Productions Presents: CID

Location TBA, Denver
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyDenver
$30.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

CID & Westend - Let Me Take You
Got a code?

Event information

Nite Rinse & 128 Productions are proud to be bringing one of the biggest names in the industry, CID, to Denver on October 21st at a Secret Location in Downtown Denver

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Nite Rinse, LLC.

Lineup

CID

Venue

Location TBA, Denver

Denver, CO, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.