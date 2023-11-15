DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dylan John Thomas

Papillon
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Honeymooner presents: Dylan John Thomas at Papillon, Southampton

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Honeymooner.

Lineup

Dylan John Thomas

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.