Top track

Funk Shui Project - Blues di mezzogiorno

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Davide Shorty

The Factory
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Funk Shui Project - Blues di mezzogiorno
Got a code?

About

The Factory e Step in the Arena sono felici di annunciare per sabato 25 Novembre 2023 : DAVIDE SHORTY

Davide Shorty è un rapper, cantautore e producer di Palermo capace di far convivere la sua inconfondibile voce soul, con sonorità e melodie contaminate d Read more

Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Davide Shorty

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.