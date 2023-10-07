Top track

Deadguy, Godskin Peeler, Total Meltdown

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 7 Oct, 6:30 pm
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NJ Hardcore Legends Deadguy play a rare last minute show at Vitus—joined by HV heavy hitters Godskin Peeler + NYHC crew Total Meltdown

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Deadguy, Godskin Peeler

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

