DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RASTRO CLUB: (Mr Preacher, Mariano Todeschini, Pipo del Hierro)

El Sótano
Sun, 29 Oct, 10:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

@eduespiritusanto:puro sonido Rastro Club, este artista tiene superpoderes para mover pistas a partir de viajes de género musical fluido. A veces Techno, a veces House, a veces Breaks…

Lo podrías encontrar en cualquier sección de una tienda de discos.

@p Read more

Organizado por El Sótano.

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.