Portrayal of Guilt at The Garrison

The Garrison
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 27.58

About

PORTRAYL OF GUILT returns to Toronto with EXALT.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

Portrayal of Guilt, Exalt

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

