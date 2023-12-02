DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hitty

Village Underground
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

HITTY-X Live At Village Underground

Step into the vibrant world of London's house music scene with DJ Hitty, the British-born sensation renowned for his unique fusion of sounds. As the night unfolds, immerse yourself in the beats of Hip Hop and Dancehall,

Presented by Louder UK.

Lineup

Hitty

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

