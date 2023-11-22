DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Control Voltage: Electronic Music Open Mic

Hot Box
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The name says it all, Electronic Music Open Mic or EMOM for short is an open stage night for local electronic musicians.

This free night will showcase up to 7 local electronic artists performing an array of different types of music ranging from house, tec Read more

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.