Top track

The Color of Cyan - Inception

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Exedo / The Color of Cyan / Iron Years

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Color of Cyan - Inception
Got a code?

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Exedo
The Color of Cyan
Iron Years
w/ DJ Vince and DJ Rafaleux spinning in between sets

This is a 17+ event.

Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Iron Years, The Color of Cyan

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.