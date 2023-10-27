DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ItaloMADGIC: A Halloween Party with Void Toy Live!

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It's time to get into the groove with a special Halloween edition of ItaloMatic as we honor the pop queen herself, Madonna! We're excited to include a live Madonna tribute performance by the incredible Void Toy with (80s Baby backup dancers to boot) alongs

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

