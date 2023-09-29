DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Femenine - L'organic music di Julius Eastman

BASE Milano
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:45 pm
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La prima esecuzione a Milano di "Feminine" di Julius Eastman

“Quello che sto cercando di ottenere è essere quello che sono al massimo: nero al massimo, musicista al massimo, omosessuale al massimo.*” (J. Eastman). La musica contemporanea è stata quasi de Read more

Festival Spirito del Tempo | Teatri del suono d'oggi
Alberto Collodel, Filippo Vignato, Giovanni Mancuso

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
