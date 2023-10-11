DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Toxhards, QWAM, Girl Scout Cookies

Purgatory
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Live from New York, It's The Toxhards! Hitting the east coast for the first time, The Toxhards bring their wacky show to Brooklyn with help from local favorites QWAM and Girl Scout Cookies. A powerhouse night of music that you won't want to miss!

Presented by Purgatory.

The Toxhards, QWAM

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

