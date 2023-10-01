DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sundial: 003

Make Believe
Sun, 1 Oct, 4:00 pm
PartyNew York
Free
About

RSVP for complimentary entry all night & the finer details ☼

Sundial 003

SUN OCT 1ST [4 - 9PM]

MAKE BELIEVE, LES

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Featuring:

DONNA FRANCESCA B2B RYSKO

AVANTE

MEETWALLY

MUSLIJA

Plus

TATTOO POP-UP BY PAZ

VINTAGE POP-UP BY MISS Read more

Presented by Sundial New York
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Make Believe

190 Allen Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

