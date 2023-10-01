DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RSVP for complimentary entry all night & the finer details ☼
Sundial 003
SUN OCT 1ST [4 - 9PM]
MAKE BELIEVE, LES
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Featuring:
DONNA FRANCESCA B2B RYSKO
AVANTE
MEETWALLY
MUSLIJA
Plus
TATTOO POP-UP BY PAZ
VINTAGE POP-UP BY MISS
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.