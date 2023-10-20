Top track

Big Squeeze Soul x Fracas #8

The Social
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
About

FRACAS returns this October, joining forces with Big Squeeze Soul! Together they bring another eye wateringly spicy lineup of new music, followed by it's now infamously debauched club night stuffed full of brilliant house, techno, electronica and more.

Th Read more

Presented by The Social.

Lineup

English Garden, Lando Manning, Big Squeeze Soul

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

