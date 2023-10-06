DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BLACK TECHNO MATTERS x UNDERTONE presents: S0L!D4R1TY
Two of DC’s leading techno collectives have combined forces for a special 2 day 2 city event!
First, we head down to Richmond, VA on Thurs Oct 5 at an undisclosed warehouse space to deliver a hard-hit
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.