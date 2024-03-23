DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PROJECTOR are coming to Signature Brew Haggerston on the London leg of their UK Tour.
Get your general release tickets for this show from 10am on 6th October
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.