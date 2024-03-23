Top track

PROJECTOR - hell in my head

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Projector

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

PROJECTOR - hell in my head
Got a code?

About

PROJECTOR are coming to Signature Brew Haggerston on the London leg of their UK Tour.

Get your general release tickets for this show from 10am on 6th October

This is an 18+ event

Presented by InFireworks.

Lineup

PROJECTOR

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.