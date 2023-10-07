DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
M3DUSA
M3DUSA é um trio feminino de DJs criado em meados de 2019. O coletivo, composto por Inês Abreu, Inês Condeço e Mónica Caldeira, tem como missão promover a música das artistas femininas e queer e celebrá-lxs, já que acreditam que não têm recebido a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.