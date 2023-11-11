DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mil-Spec "Marathon" Record Release

Nineteen Seventy Eight
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
From CAD 32.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is the release show for Mil-Spec's new LP, "Marathon."

There are two shows happening.

Show #1 "The Party" @ Nineteen Seventy Eight
Mil Spec
Diztort
Truth Cult
Lice

Show # 2 "The After Party" @ Toronto Style
Demoliton
Stigmatism
Gi Read more

Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

Mil-Spec, Diztort

Venue

Nineteen Seventy Eight

1978 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1W6, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.